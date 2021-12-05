Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

ASAN traded down $24.02 on Tuesday, hitting $66.98. 13,910,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,885. Asana has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.60.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.84 per share, with a total value of $24,960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at $396,124,285.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,513,915 shares of company stock valued at $149,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,513,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

