Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Asana (NYSE:ASAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Asana stock traded down $24.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,910,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.84 per share, for a total transaction of $24,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,124,285.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,513,915 shares of company stock valued at $149,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 144.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Asana by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

