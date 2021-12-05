Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Raised to $95.00 at JMP Securities

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.09. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.60.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 13,915 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.84 per share, with a total value of $24,960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,124,285.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,513,915 shares of company stock valued at $149,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

