Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $91.00, but opened at $78.00. Asana shares last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 46,432 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,819,157.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $1,779,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,513,915 shares of company stock worth $149,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

