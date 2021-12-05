Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.74 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.950 EPS.

NYSE ASAN traded down $24.02 on Friday, reaching $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,910,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,885. Asana has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.60.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.92.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $1,755,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,513,915 shares of company stock worth $149,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.