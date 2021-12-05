Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASMB. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

ASMB stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.69. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 33.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 39,854 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

