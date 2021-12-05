Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 166,588 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,588 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.86% of Funko worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNKO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after buying an additional 141,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Funko by 34.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,765 shares during the period. No Street GP LP boosted its position in Funko by 5.7% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,044,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Funko by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 510,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Funko alerts:

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,184 shares of company stock worth $2,880,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $15.82 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.26.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.