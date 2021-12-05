Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Alcoa by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

NYSE:AA opened at $44.07 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

