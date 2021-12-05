Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1,268.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,801 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 691,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,575,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,512,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

