Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $7.09 Million Investment in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,483,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 2.83% of Pixelworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 200,145 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $624,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Pixelworks stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.17. Pixelworks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXLW. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.