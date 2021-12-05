Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 476.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:WST opened at $434.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.69.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

