Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 30,422 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,422 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

BRKR opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.60.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

