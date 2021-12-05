AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.04 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will post $11.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $7.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $36.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.49 billion to $36.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $43.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.26 billion to $44.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.23. 5,751,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,037. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $58.64.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

