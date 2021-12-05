Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) PT Raised to C$1.50 at Desjardins

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ATHOF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ATHOF stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

