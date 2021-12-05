Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Atkore also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$10.000 EPS.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.37. Atkore has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $118.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,981 shares of company stock valued at $454,982. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.