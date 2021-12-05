Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 2,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlas stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.59. 355,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. Atlas has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

