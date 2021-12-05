AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Raised to C$65.50

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$64.50 to C$65.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AOCIF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

AOCIF stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

