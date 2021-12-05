Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 9,669 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.12.

NYSE:JPM opened at $158.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $467.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

