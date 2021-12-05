Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $33,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $54.48.

