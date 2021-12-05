AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 17.77 and last traded at 17.98. 23,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,296,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.50.

AvidXchange Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

