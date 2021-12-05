Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AYLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AYLA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,267. The company has a market capitalization of $125.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.10. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.