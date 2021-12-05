Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $6.85 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,111 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 659.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 968,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after acquiring an additional 757,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after acquiring an additional 648,835 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

