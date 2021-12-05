Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 2,097.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,895,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6,354.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $68.02 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.63.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

