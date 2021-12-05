Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes $10.85 Million Position in Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 866,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,852,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.65% of Spire at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPIR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Spire in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 price objective on the stock.
Shares of SPIR opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. Spire Co. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $19.50.
About Spire
Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.
