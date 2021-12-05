Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 22.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Bentley Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 7,371.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

Shares of BSY opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $71.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

