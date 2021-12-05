Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $373,000 Position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XITK. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

XITK opened at $186.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.37. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $183.32 and a 1 year high of $265.41.

