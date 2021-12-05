BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in BancFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BancFirst by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

BANF opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.34. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

