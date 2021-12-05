BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Upgraded by Grupo Santander to “Buy”

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BDORY opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 7.34%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

