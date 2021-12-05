Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($4.94) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.98) to €3.60 ($4.09) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.86) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Banco Santander from €3.85 ($4.38) to €3.90 ($4.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.80 ($4.32).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

