Bank of America Corp DE Sells 39,227 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of Employers worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

EIG stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

