Bank of America Corp DE Takes $2.99 Million Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGNT stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

