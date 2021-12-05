Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.34% of Rite Aid worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rite Aid by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 54,854 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE RAD opened at $12.00 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $669.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

