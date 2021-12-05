Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$95.00 at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an outpeform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.78.

BNS stock opened at C$83.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$102.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$80.00. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$66.37 and a 52 week high of C$84.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

