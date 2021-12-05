Barclays Cuts Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Price Target to GBX 520

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 536.50 ($7.01).

Shares of Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 435.20 ($5.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Countryside Properties has a one year low of GBX 392.80 ($5.13) and a one year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 477.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 503.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -256.00.

In other news, insider John W. Martin purchased 47,487 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £199,920.27 ($261,197.11).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

