Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $252.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 125.08% from the stock’s previous close.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $303.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day moving average is $180.97.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.