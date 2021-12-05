Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
PTNR stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 221.74 and a beta of 0.84.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.96%.
Partner Communications Company Profile
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.
