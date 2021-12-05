Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PTNR stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 221.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

