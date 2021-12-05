Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BATS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.24) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,553.22 ($46.42).

BATS opened at GBX 2,583.30 ($33.75) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,577.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,684.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,478 ($32.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

