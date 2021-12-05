Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,894 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $49,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $244.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $234.61 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

