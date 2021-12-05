BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

BRBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.04. 642,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,482. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $871.90 million, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,797,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,192,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.