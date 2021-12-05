Berenberg Bank Boosts BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $34.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BOX. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

NYSE BOX opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.30. BOX has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $27.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,904,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 379.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

