Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 132,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Berry worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 100.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 103,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Berry by 44.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRY. Johnson Rice lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.82. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

