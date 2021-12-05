Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BIG opened at $45.95 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

BIG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

