Bitcoin Diamond Hits One Day Volume of $4.25 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $282.72 million and $4.25 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00003079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00016578 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012593 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

