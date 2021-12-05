Bitcoin Zero Hits Market Cap of $28,374.36 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $28,374.36 and $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00055537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.50 or 0.08421157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,860.50 or 0.99881416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00078503 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

