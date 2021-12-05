Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “
Blue Star Foods stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36. Blue Star Foods has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Blue Star Foods Company Profile
Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.
Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Star Foods (BSFC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.