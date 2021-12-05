Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “

Blue Star Foods stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36. Blue Star Foods has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Research analysts predict that Blue Star Foods will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

