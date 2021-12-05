Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2,838.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,713.24.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,114.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,405.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,306.14. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 230.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,558,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

