Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Update

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.4 days.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $154.96 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $151.83 and a 1-year high of $214.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.44.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

