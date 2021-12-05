BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.94.

Shares of BP stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $30.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BP will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

