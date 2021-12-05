BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BR Malls Participações stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.93. BR Malls Participações has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.71.
About BR Malls Participações
