BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BR Malls Participações stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.93. BR Malls Participações has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.71.

About BR Malls Participações

BR MALLS Participações SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of shopping malls. It also leases out parking spaces and real estate properties. The company was founded on May 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

