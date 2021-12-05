Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to report sales of $5.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.16 billion. Braskem reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $19.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

BAK traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 377,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,187. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. Braskem has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $26.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 134.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 43.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 17.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem during the third quarter worth $2,128,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Braskem during the third quarter worth $2,128,000.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

